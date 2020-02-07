Brewery reopens Detroit taproom after lawsuit settlement

A brewery has reopened a Detroit taproom several months after settling a racial discrimination lawsuit by a black former employee.

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. began serving drinks and food again to customers Thursday at its taproom just north of downtown Detroit.

Tracy Evans was fired as an events and promotions manager and accused the company in a 2018 lawsuit of tolerating a "racist internal corporate culture."

Founders was criticized after a taproom general manager refused to say in a deposition that Evans is black.

The lawsuit settlement was announced in October.

The taproom also closed in late October.

Some retailers and venues stopped selling Founders products.

