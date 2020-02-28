Brewery gunman accused of punching woman, gun crime in 90s

The man police say killed five of his co-workers at a Milwaukee brewery before killing himself was accused of punching a woman and pointing a gun at another vehicle in the 1990s.

Court documents show Anthony Ferrill was charged in 1991 with disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County after witnesses said he pointed a gun at their Ford Bronco while they were stopped at a light.

The case was ultimately dismissed.

Ferrill was 22 at the time. He was charged with battery in 1995 after a woman accused him of punching her in the mouth. That case was also dismissed.

