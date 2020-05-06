Brenda Loomis Band impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has already canceled a lot of concerts and festivals for the summer, leaving people in the entertainment industry wondering how they're going to get by.

Popular in the Midwest, the Brenda Loomis Band said this summer might be the first summer without any music.

They've had a handful of gigs canceled already and are expecting to see a few more.

Scott Bates the drummer in the band said, "We lost probably seven or eight dates already."

Paul Loomis, pianist said, "Entertainment is always the last thought. They can do without, but it's important when times are good. We're thinking that they're not going to start up with music."

Since the stay-at-home order was announced the band has lost thousands of dollars.

Bates said, "Just in one place it was $7,900 and with all of the other places and the places we're losing this month we're close to $15,000 we've already lost as the band."

The band relies on the heavy income from each other their gigs.

Without anywhere to play, Bates is suffering financially.

He's deemed essential at his day job, but only works part time and can't file for unemployment.

With nowhere to play and that part-time job ending in June, finances are a big concern.

"I'm going to have no income for 90 days which is very frustrating because I depend on this income," Bates said,

Before the stay-at-home order, the Brenda Loomis Band was recording a new song.

The band said that will be put on hold until further notice.

Many events scheduled for late spring and early summer are already canceled, but the organizers of some festivals set for August and September are still holding out hope.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.