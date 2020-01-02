Breezy and warmer today

A storm system heading through the Northern Great Lakes will bring gusty winds to Mid-Michigan today. Wind gusts near 25 to 30 MPH will be possible. The wind will diminish tonight.

Today starts with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will gradually thicken over the area today. Temperatures today climb to the low to mid 40s. Tonight and Friday should be mostly cloudy. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Highs on Friday will once again be in the low 40s.

Friday night into Saturday morning we have the chance of see snow showers across the area. Highs temperatures Saturday are back in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible again late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. High temperatures Sunday in the low 30s.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.