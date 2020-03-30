Breezy and cool today

Gusty winds Sunday and Sunday night have brought colder air back to Mid-Michigan. High temperatures today through Wednesday will be in the 40s. High temperatures return to the 50s for Thursday through the weekend.

Today wind gusts to 30 MPH remain possible. Plenty of clouds are expected today with the chance of a stray shower or two passing through the area. Tuesday and Wednesday we remain mostly cloudy. Some sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday.

