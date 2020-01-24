Breastfeeding impacts baby's weight

A new study suggests how long women breastfeed could affect their child's weight.

Researchers in Australia tracked over 5000 infants.

They found children who were breastfed for more than six months had lower BMI's in their first five years of life.

Also, babies who began eating solids before six months had slightly higher BMI's between 1 and 3 years old.

The study was led by researchers in Australia and published in 'Obesity'.

