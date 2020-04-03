A new Harvard study reveals breastfeeding could help protect against ovarian cancer.

Researchers looked at more than 20-thousand women in their 50's.

They found a history of breastfeeding was linked to a 24% lower risk of ovarian cancer, especially the more aggressive forms of the disease.

Women who breastfed for at least a year had a 34% lower risk.

The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and published in 'JAMA Oncology.'

