A new Harvard study reveals breastfeeding could help protect against ovarian cancer.
Researchers looked at more than 20-thousand women in their 50's.
They found a history of breastfeeding was linked to a 24% lower risk of ovarian cancer, especially the more aggressive forms of the disease.
Women who breastfed for at least a year had a 34% lower risk.
The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and published in 'JAMA Oncology.'
