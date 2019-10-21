"Breaking Bad" star launches beer

Were you a fan of the show "Breaking Bad?" If so, you'll love this.

In the show, actor Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, went all out to make this homebrew named, "Schraderbrau," look like the real thing, and now that's actually happening.

The real-looking fake beer produced by that fictional character in the show is officially being turned into a real beer in the real world.

Norris launched the brand in Albuquerque Saturday and people were lining up at a New Mexico Costco.

"We picked Albuquerque because this is where the show started. So this is where we launched it. We're happy to launch it here. And it will be nationwide," Norris said.

Norris said he has plans for an Oktoberfest, winter beer, commemorative gift sets and maybe even a "cerveza."

