The downtown Chase Bank has been broken into amid Sunday's protests.

It happened around 7:30 between Allegan and Washington in downtown Lansing. This is about a block from where a car was overturned and set on fire around 6:30.

Glass windows and doors are shattered and the ATM has been vandalized with spray paint.

