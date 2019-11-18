Braving the cold to avoid driving ticket, police warn

A Roseville police officer is returning to work this week after getting into an accident with a driver, all because the driver didn't defrost their windshield

Police are notifying residents that they can be ticketed for not defrosting their widows and clearing off their cars.

As the winter months approach standing outside to clear our cars is getting tougher.

To avoid getting a ticket drivers are going to want to make sure they can fully see out of all of their windows and mirrors.

Don't leave any snow or ice on the car that could potentially fly off and harm the cars behind you.

Also remember to clean off the car's headlights and taillights.

Drivers should start their cars about five to 15 minutes before they want to leave for work.

This will not only get their car warm,but it will help melt any ice or frost on the windows.

If a driver gets ticketed for not clearing the frost from their car it could cost them almost $200.

It is up to the courts to decide how much that ticket might cost.

According to the 36th District Court impeding traffic is $175 fine.

Interfering with moving traffic is $130 and driving with obstructed vision will cost about $120.

