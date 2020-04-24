Boys & Girls Clubs raise $321K for COVID-19 relief efforts

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) said it has raised over $321,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The BGCSM said the money was raised during its first-ever virtual fundraiser which was held Thursday, April 23.

The virtual fundraiser had a goal of raising $100,000 and featured celebrities taking over BGCSM's newly launched virtual club where they competed against each other in club youth games like Family Feud, Shazam and Bad Jokes, BGCSM said.

BGCSM said Michigan-native rapper Big Sean hosted a 16-bars rap challenge for aspiring rappers in the City of Detroit.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support we received from the Community. Today was something our youth and families will never forget,” said BGCSM President & CEO, Shawn H. Wilson. “Tripling our fundraising goal demonstrates the importance of continuing to move forward regardless of the circumstance. I think when people see you fighting and innovating to meet your mission they want to invest in that energy!”

“I deeply appreciate everyone that participated in the Virtual Takeover to support and uplift the kids and families in our community,” said rapper & founder of the Sean Anderson Foundation Big Sean. “It was a fun-filled event and I am happy to have been able to be a part of it. Blessings to you all."

The BGCSM Virtual Club gives daily programming and mental health breaks for club youth ages 8 to 18 years old.

For more information on the BGCSM Club membership or if you'd like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.