Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College freshman.

Police say Tessa Majors was stabbed while walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson says a 13-year-old was arrested on charges including felony murder.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says one arrest has been made and “this remains an active investigation.”

Majors’ family says they’re devastated by “the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess.”

Police have said as many as three attackers were involved.

At Friday’s hearing, a detective testified that the teen arrested said his friend slashed Majors during a robbery.

