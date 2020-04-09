A new study suggests overweight pre-schoolers may face a higher risk of bone fractures during childhood.
Researchers followed over 450-thousand 4-year olds for about five years.
They found overweight kids were 42% more likely to break a leg than their normal weight peers.
Those who were obese had a 74% higher risk of a lower limb fracture.
The study was led by researchers at University of Oxford (UK) and published in 'Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.'
Bone fractures more likely in overweight pre-schoolers
