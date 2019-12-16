Bogue Street protected bike path removed

The protected bike path on Bogue Street between Grand River Ave. and the MSU river trail is being removed on Monday.

Removal of bike path will cause lane closures

The pilot program for the bike path has come to an end. The program was initially scheduled to end on Oct. 31, but organizers extended the trial to the end of the fall semester to collect more information about the usage of the path and its impact on safety.

Drivers and bikers should be aware that both southbound lanes of Bogue Street between Grand River Ave. and the College of Business will be closed to traffic.

Construction crews are already taking down lane markers, signage, and the concrete.

Removing the bike path is expected to last until 3 p.m. on Monday.

