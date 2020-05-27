Boeing cuts 12,000 jobs, resumes production of grounded jet

Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs through layoffs and buyouts, with several thousand more jobs expected to be cut over the next few months as the aircraft deals with a downturn in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same, the company says it is resuming production of the 737 Max jetliner, which has been grounded for more than a year after two deadly crashes.

Boeing said Wednesday that it will lay off 6,770 U.S. workers this week, and another 5,520 employees are taking buyouts.

The layoffs are expected to be concentrated in the Seattle area, home to Boeing’s big passenger jet business.

