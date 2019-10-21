Boeing CEO to testify before committee

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee next week about the 737 max aircraft.

A spokesperson for Committee Chairman Roger Wicker said the hearing will take place on Oct. 29.

In March, the committee heard from the FAA, NTSB and the Department of Transportation about what led to issues surrounding the 737 max.

The planes were grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes killed everyone on board earlier this year.

