Body in Kalamazoo River ID'd as man, 19, who was swept away

Source: (MGN) -- Police say Punzo was trying to retrieve lip balm his girlfriend had dropped.
Updated: Mon 5:19 PM, May 11, 2020

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. Battle Creek police say a body found in the Kalamazoo River has been identified as that of a southern Michigan man swept away last week while trying to retrieve lip balm his girlfriend had dropped into the river.

Eric Punzo’s body was found Sunday by a state Department of Natural Resources conservation officer.

A medical examiner later identified the body as Punzo’s.

The 19-year-old Olivet man was swept away May 4 when he slipped into a channel near the Kalamazoo River's convergence with the Battle Creek River while trying to retrieve lip balm his girlfriend had dropped.

