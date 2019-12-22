Body found, believed to be missing Detroit-area woman

Reports say that the search for Detroit-area resident Adrienne Quintal ended Saturday after nearly 10 weeks.

Adrienne Quintal is from Warren and was last seen three weeks ago (Source: WILX).

Police said friends and family members discovered a body Saturday afternoon submerged in three feet of water, about 500 feet away from her family's cabin.

Quintal was last seen in October at the family cabin in Honor, MI, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City.

The Benzie County Sheriff's Department has not officially identified the body, but the family believes it is Quintal, according to reports.

The day Quintal went missing she reported a shootout to a family friend.

Quintal's sister, Jenny Bryson said Quintal called a family friend on

Oct. 17 at 2:34 a.m. and said she was in a shootout with two men who were outside the cabin and that she had shot one in the face.

Authorities say they found multiple bullet holes in the empty cabin and shell casings on the ground outside, but no signs that anyone had been shot or otherwise injured.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

