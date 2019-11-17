Bluegrass and Folk Jam concert brings local musicians together

Mid-Michigan Bluegrass and Folk Jam will be returning to Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The informal "jam session" brings musicians and music lovers together from the greater Lansing area, and provides hours of entertainment.

Event coordinators said to bring instruments and feel free to participate with groups of musicians that are free to play throughout the nature center, or just to simply enjoy the concert in the upstairs of the barn.

Musicians performing in the concert are Kari Ann and Lost Creek, Mori and Mama Music, Pretty Shaky String Band, Amadan Aisling and more.

The series dates October 20, November 17, March 15, April 19, and May 17 with acts TBA.

To attend the event adults are $5, and kids are free. Woludmar Nature Center asks that if anyone wants to donate more than $5 they can.

The nature center said in a press release that the proceeds at event like this make it possible to host more in the future, and help support the nonprofit Woldumar Nature Association and its mission: "To educate people about the natural environment."

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

