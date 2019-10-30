Blue pumpkins used to symbolize autism

A teal pumpkin sitting on the front porch on Halloween night is an indicator that a house has safe treats for those with food allergies, and now the same type of idea is being applied with a blue pumpkin.

Reports say a blue pumpkin can be carried by trick or treaters to communicate that they may have certain needs.

A Facebook post went viral back in 2018 about a 21-year-old man with autism carrying a blue bucket to spread awareness while trick or treating.

Reports say the Halloween guide from Autism Speaks also suggest that trick or treaters with autism could wear signs or badges to inform their neighbors about their condition when their trick or treating.

