Blue Cross Blue Shield to allow greater access to prescription drugs during coronavirus crisis

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said it will expand access to prescription refills for its members during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is doing this to comply with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's order to expand access to prescription drug refills during the crisis.

Blue Cross Blue Shield said it is waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day maintenance medications that are consistent with the member's benefit plan and is encouraging members to use 90-day mail order if possible to ensure ample supplies of prescriptions.

Blue Cross Blue Shield said it will also ensure formulary flexibility if there are shortages or issues and patients will not be responsible for any additional charges for getting a non-preferred medication for coronavirus treatment.

“We appreciate the governor’s leadership on expanding prescription drug access,” said Daniel J. Loepp, President and CEO of BCBSM. “It’s especially critical to enable people to have 90-day supplies. Given the importance of social distancing to combatting the spread of this virus, it’s helpful for people to not have to go to the pharmacy for refills as often.”

To read Governor Whitmer's executive order on prescription medications, click here.

