Blue Cross Blue Shield partners with local hospitals for COVID-19 research

Michigan is on track to be the country's largest Coronavirus data collector.

The information will be used in a study to benefit hospitals treating Coronavirus patients in the future.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is partnering with 26 Michigan hospitals to collect clinical data on COVID-19 patients for better treatment in the future.

The MI COVID-19 initiative is clinical research that will provide insight into how to better treat COVID-19 patients.

Sparrow and McLaren are two of the 26 hospitals participating in the research.

Doctors said the more hospitals that are involved, the better research and data there will be.

Dr. Amy McKenzie of Blue Cross Blue Shield said, "On their own they may have a handful of patients or up to a number of patients, but when you add in all of the various hospitals that are participating, right now we have 26 and if that continues to grow the power of numbers continue to grow."

Doctors said they are just trying to understand the virus to help flatten the curve.

Dr. Mckenzie said, "It's a new virus. Many of us don't fully understand what is best in terms of care for these patients. There are a lot of anecdotes around different things that might work. But it's really important to start capturing the data in the middle of this to better inform for future treatment."

The type of information being collected for the MI-COVID19 clinical registry includes:

Symptoms and conditions upon arrival:

-Patient vital signs

-Medications used before and during hospitalization

-Medical history, including any concurrent conditions or diagnoses

-Imaging and lab test results

-Course of treatment

-Discharge information and 60-day post-discharge status

Dr. Mckenzie said, "Tracking those patients who do go home and see how they're doing 60 days out. What kind of complications have they had? Did they get readmitted to the hospital? If they did, what led to that and what kind of characteristics to watch out for?"

Here is a list of the participating hospitals:

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Detroit Receiving Hospital

Harper Hutzel Hospital (Detroit)

Holland Hospital

Hurley Medical Center (Flint)

Huron Valley Sinai Hospital (Commerce)

Lakeland Health

McLaren Flint

McLaren Greater Lansing

McLaren Port Huron

Mercy Health St. Mary's (Grand Rapids)

Metro Health Hospital (Wyoming)

Metro Health Hospital (Muskegon)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Mid-Michigan Alpena

Mid-Michigan Gratiot

Mid-Michigan Midland

Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)

Sinai Grace Hospital (Detroit)

Sparrow Hospital (Lansing)

Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids)

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Howell)

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital (Pontiac)

St. Mary Mercy Livonia

