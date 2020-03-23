Blue Cross Blue Shield continuing 'critical' operations during shelter-in-place period

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network of Michigan will continue critical operations during the three-week time period Gov. Whitmer's executive order for Michigan residents to shelter-in-place that starts 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

"The company deems its claims processing, payment services and customer services essential to protect the lives of Michigan residents and keep the health care system functioning during the COVID-19 crisis," it said in a news release Monday.

The company’s claims payment systems, telephone servicing capabilities for customers and providers, and other functions critical to the continued functioning of Michigan’s health care system will require some of the company's employees to continue to report to work on site in its facilities.

Long-standing business continuity plans are in being implemented that are used in crises.

“Blue Cross pays an average of $72 million per day for our members’ care, and these dollars flow through Michigan’s health care system to keep critical services in hospitals, physician offices and pharmacies operating,” said Daniel J. Loepp, Blue Cross Blue Shield president and CEO, in the release. “Our mission is critical, and our employees providing critical services have my gratitude for stepping up to serve our state during this public health crisis.”

The decision to sign the executive order will have a positive impact on "our population's overall health and bring the crisis to an end more quickly than otherwise," he said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.