Bloomberg could qualify for debates under new party rules

The Democratic National Committee has dropped grassroots fundraising qualifications for the party’s Feb. 19 debate before the Nevada caucuses, opening the possibility that billionaire Michael Bloomberg could make his first appearance on stage.

The party announced Friday three different ways for candidates to reach the debate stage that involve hitting certain polling marks or banking a convention delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire.

The former New York City mayor hasn't yet hit the polling requirements but has time to raise his standing. He is skipping the early voting states in favor of the “Super Tuesday” states that provide a larger share of delegates.

