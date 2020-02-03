Bloomberg announces trip to MI this week

Mike Bloomberg announced a trip to Michigan on Monday.

The Democratic presidential candidate will be making a stop in Detroit on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

He'll be speaking at an Organizing Event at The Eastern on Russell St. in the Motor City.

"Mike Bloomberg is building the operation necessary to beat Donald Trump in Michigan, a critical battleground that will decide the election in November,” said Michael Kurtz, Michigan State Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020. “When Mike is here on Tuesday he will lay out his vision to bring better jobs, safer infrastructure, and affordable health care to the communities across Michigan that have been shortchanged by Trump's failed promises."

This will be the second visit to the state for Bloomberg ahead of Michigan's March 10 primary.

His release says that he will share with voters why he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump in November and unite the country.

