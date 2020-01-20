Blood donations have short shelf life

The American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood, particularly Type O.

That's because Type O can be given to anyone, and that becomes critical when doctors don't know a person's blood type.

To get there, the blood has to move quickly.

"Once it's expired, it's no longer usable," said American Red Cross Manufacturing Manager Adam Goff.

Blood and platelet donations are only good for so long.

Platelets are only good for five days.

"But the hospitals will have 3 days after it goes through testing until expiration," said Goff.

Red blood cells are good for 42 days while plasma can last up to a year.

Before the blood can be used, donations need to be tested.

"We're going to collect sample tubes along with your whole blood and the testing tubes are going to go down to a national testing lab and that's going to rule out any infectious diseases, so on and so forth," Goff said.

Goff said once the blood is tested, it is then broken down into different components.

"The red cell itself will go through a filtration process and we filter out the white cells because we don't want the white cells, we just want the pure red cells," he said.

The Red Cross then adds an iodine saline solution to the blood.

This is to help fight infections and extend the life of blood donations.

"Because we've pulled the plasma off, now we need that additive solution in with the red cells and it keeps that shelf life valuable up to that 42 days," Goff said.

And if there isn't enough blood on hand, Goff said they rely on other Red Cross chapters to help fill the void.

"We will scour the rest of the Red Crosses across the country, in turn we will share with other Red Crosses too," he said.

Goff added after the inspection and extraction process, the products are refrigerated until their expiration dates.

There are several upcoming and local blood donation opportunities, including one with WILX News 10.

WILX and the American Red Cross are partnering for the Give Blood telethon and are urging individuals to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure blood products are available for patients.

The Give Blood Telethon will occur Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WILX.

To make an appointment call into the station that day at 517-393-0110 or visit wilx.com and click the "Give Blood" banner on the home page.

