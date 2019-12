Blind inmate executed in Tennessee for woman's 1991 killing

Tennessee has put a 53-year-old blind inmate to death in the electric chair for his conviction in the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend.

Thursday's execution was only the second of a blind inmate in the U.S. since the nation's reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976.

Prison officials say Lee Hall was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m.

Thursday at a Nashville prison. He chose the chair over Tennessee's preferred execution method of lethal injection.

Hall was convicted of killing Traci Crozier by setting her on fire in her car. Hall had his sight upon entering prison, but attorneys say he become functionally blind from improperly treated glaucoma.

