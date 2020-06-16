Blind MSU students get new learning tool

Michigan State students who are blind will have a new tool to help make learning easier this fall.

The university will be handing out electronic braille displays to all incoming blind students. The device connects to a student's device and braille pens will raise and lower as the user reads a document.

Michael Hudson, director of the Michigan State University Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities said until now the university had to print special documents for students, which made it difficult when campus went online in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was hard to get those books to people when we had to produce paper and then mail it to students," said Hudson. "So this is going to change all of that for us and our students."

MSU says it is the first university to make this technology widely available to students.

