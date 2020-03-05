Blackwell case ruling coming next week

A judge will decide next week if Curtis Blackwell's case against Michigan State University will go to trial.

A hearing was held Thursday for both Blackwell's and Michigan State's attorneys to make their cases on six different motions.

A notable motion filed by Blackwell's attorneys says former Michigan State Football Coach Mark Dantonio didn't sit for long enough during his deposition, and that it was interfered with.

Tom Warnicke, Blackwell's lead attorney said during Thursday's hearing that there were too many "extensive breaks" and that Dantonio should sit for an additional hour and five minutes, according to court records.

Blackwell's attorneys argued that since Dantonio is no longer the coach of Michigan State football, he should have more free time to sit down for a deposition.

Lawyers for Dantonio, former MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon, and former Athletic Director Mark Hollis argued their motion to dismiss the case entirely.

They said Blackwell's attorneys abused the process and have been submitting evidence and information that has been misleading and inappropriate.

The group's lawyers recommend that if the case does go to trial, it should continue with new representation for Blackwell.

Blackwell is suing Michigan State University for wrongful termination.

He's accusing MSU of making him a "scapegoat," forcing him to take the fall for a number of alleged NCAA violations.

Blackwell is seeking more than $5 million in damages.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.