Blackberry maker to stop selling the phone in August

The Blackberry, or rather, new versions of the iconic full-keyboard smartphone, might be disappearing once again.

The electronics company that has been making the Blackberry, TCL Communication, said it will stop selling the phones in August.

The company's partnership with Blackberry has ended and it no longer has the rights to design, make or sell the devices.

Blackberry stopped making its own smartphone in 2016 and outsourced production to TCL for a fixed period.

It is unclear whether Blackberry will partner with another company to continue selling the devices.

TCL will continue supporting existing devices with customer and warranty service until 2022.

