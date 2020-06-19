Black Lives Matter mural painted on Jackson street

Jackson residents braved the heat to paint a Black Lives Matter mural and painters said they’re happy to be united under this movement.

“It’s hot, it’s toasty,” Jackson’s Lana Kane said, “but I'm filled with joy and hope right now seeing a community — especially this point in the day — come together to send a message and to paint this mural. It's indescribable."

The mural is on West Washington Avenue, between South Blackstone Street and South Jackson Street. That stretch of road will be closed until Saturday to let the paint dry.

The mural is funded by the city of Jackson. Mayor Derek Dobies showed his support and helped paint.

“It feels god to take a break from some of the policymaking and different things we do day-to-day as city council members, and get out here and throw some paint on the ground,” Dobies said.

The mayor said it’s hard to express the gratitude he feels for the city honestly caring about the message being sent.

“This isn’t clout rioting and trend chasing,” Dobies said. “This is sending a message where it needs to be sent.”

One painter said she’s happy to see such diversity.

“There’s a large Caucasian presence, and I love it and I’m here for it,” Jackson resident Jazmyn Ragland said. “And I love all of the young people coming out here supporting the movement, so I’m happy.”

Friday was Juneteenth and two friends said they want to show their support for their ancestors. They want to set an example for future generations to follow.

"My ancestors bring awareness to them and their struggles and I'm here today because of them,” Akearah Anderson of Jackson said.

"All my kids are biracial and a lot of injustice has been served because of the color of their skin,” Carey Whitaker of Jackson said. “As their mother, I feel it's necessary to be here."

Dobies said he is looking to continue the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the city. He recently declared racism as a public health crisis and wants to continue his efforts to support the black community.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

