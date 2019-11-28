Black Friday starting early for some

Black Friday is starting early for some people.

Many are lining up outside to begin cashing in on those deals, while other stores have already been open since noon.

News 10's Alexis Ware arrived to the Best Buy in Okemos around 4:30 p.m. where people were already waiting in line.

One Black Friday shopper says he hopes everyone stays safe.

"Good luck, good luck I guess. I hope no one gets hurt too bad, I haven't heard of anyone getting hurt here, but it can get kind of crazy," Greg Johnson, who's been waiting in line since 3 p.m., said.

There will be several people out on the roads and packing the stores.

