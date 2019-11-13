"Bird Feeder" program a success at Charlotte Public Schools

A food drive at Charlotte Public School was a success.

"The Bird Feeder" is a free food pantry located at the high school where students who struggle with food security can go and choose food to fill up a backpack to take home.

Students, staff and the community combined efforts to collect over 5,500 items which were split between The Bird Feeder and Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte.

Additionally, over $2,100 was raised to help fund the new project.

Charlotte Public Schools also received a $10,000 donation and partnered with Applebees to "Take a bite out of hunger" and help erase past due balances on student meal accounts in the schools.

