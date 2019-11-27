A new study finds binge drinking among moms is on the rise, but they still drink less than women without kids.

Researchers from Columbia University looked at binge drinking trends over the past decade.

They found an increase in nearly all groups, but the largest jump was among women aged 30 to 44 with no children.

Men without kids had the highest overall levels of binge drinking.

The study was led by researchers at Columbia University and published in 'PLOS ONE'

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

