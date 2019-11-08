Billy Joel to perform in Detroit in 2020

The Piano Man is making his way back to Michigan for his first-ever concert at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Billy Joel will play Comerica Park Friday, July 10, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Tigers.com/BillyJoel, the Comerica Park box office and Tickets.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, November 11 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 14 at 10 p.m.

