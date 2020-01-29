Bills would require marijuana to have warning labels

Marijuana sold at both recreational and medical shops will be required to have warning labels if Governor Gretchen Whitmer approves it.

The two bills, house bill 4126 and 4127, would require the product to include a health warning label for women who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding, according to a bill summary from the Michigan legislature.

The warning label would read:

Warning: Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women, or by women planning to become

pregnant, may result in fetal injury, preterm birth, low birth weight, or developmental

problems for the child.

The bills would also require an informational pamphlet about marijuana use by minors to be available to customers, according to the summary.

The bills passed the Senate Wednesday morning.

