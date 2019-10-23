Bills to relax gun restrictions clear Michigan House committee

A bill package that would get rid of state requirements for concealed pistol training or licensing here in Michigan has passed out of the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee.

House Bill 4770 would remove current restrictions on carrying concealed weapons and storing them in vehicles. The legislation would also make a CPL license unnecessary but gun owners can still opt to get one.

House Bill 4771 would ease the bans on concealed carry at gun-free zones such as day cares, churches and hospitals. People would still be banned from conceal carrying in schools under the legislation.

The bills were referred to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

They would need to clear the House, Senate and be signed by Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to become law.

