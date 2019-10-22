Bills introduced to improve clean energy

Michigan lawmakers are working to bring more clean energy to Michigan.

A new package of bills, called the Powering Michigan Forward package, was introduced on Tuesday.

The bills would do several things to innovate and improve clean energy such as determining a value for solar power.

“Solar energy businesses and jobs – and the investment they bring – represent one of the fastest- growing areas of Michigan’s economy,” State Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) said. “The Powering Michigan Forward package is infused with conservative values and free market principles that encourage choice, competition and the creation and retention of Michigan jobs.”

They say the bills will not only create more jobs, but also support the state's growing clean energy sector.

“The Powering Michigan Forward package gives residents of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula energy freedom by raising the cap and supports jobs in our communities, helping our district’s economy continue its forward momentum,” Markkanen said. “This package will give residential, commercial and industrial customers access to clean, affordable energy options.”

The bills now move through the legislature.

