Bills introduced to extend license expirations during COVID-19 pandemic

Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) and Representative Mike Mueller (R-Fenton Township) introduced legislation to extend the expiration of licenses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The news release states the legislation would grant the Secretary of State the option of extending the expiration dates of Michigan driver's licenses and state ID cards during the state of emergency.

“This pandemic has been disruptive in many ways. Drivers who cannot renew their licenses inside shuttered Secretary of State branch offices should be granted some relief, and I’m pleased to partner with Secretary of State Benson and Rep. Mueller to provide a needed solution to a problem many Michiganders will face,” Sen. Moss said. “This legislation also ensures that there is no question about the license renewal process during a future emergency that may shut down branch offices.”

The legislation would allow the Secretary of State to extend license expiration dates 60 days after the end of the state of emergency along with licenses that expired within a week of the beginning of the state of emergency, the news release said.

"This legislation would enable the quick action needed during emergencies to reduce uncertainty for law enforcement, critical infrastructure workers, and all Michiganders," said Secretary of State Benson.

All 131 Secretary of State offices closed back on March 24 after Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued her first stay-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The release said for the current state of emergency, Michigan drivers and holders of state ID cards are safe from any expired driving penalties. The governor issued Executive Order 2020-47 which temporarily extends the expiration of driver's licenses, state ID cards and vehicle registrations. You can view that executive order by clicking to the right of this article.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.