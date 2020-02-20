Bills could eliminate paying fee for Vietnam license plate

Michigan allows veterans and their spouses to get special military license plates based on their service.

However, the state charges $5 extra for those plates.

Rep. Hank Vaupel said, "If you take some money away from something, then it has to come from some place else to replace it, so that's my only concern."

Representative Vaupel of Livingston County was a Captain in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971.

He says eliminating the fee will actually save money.

"It's not going to cost them anything, it's going to eliminate their administration costs which are greater than the costs of the plates."

The bills still need to get through the Senate before they go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.

Representative Vaupel is confident she'll sign them.

"I would think that the Governor would look at this and want to say 'thank you' to our veterans also."

Analysis by the House Fiscal Agency estimates eliminating the fee on various military plates would cost the state $130,000 a year, out of a budget of nearly $60 billion.

The license plate fees go to the Secretary of State's office and are used to administer vehicle registrations.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

