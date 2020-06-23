Bill sent to Gov. Whitmer requires reports on firefighting foam

Fire departments that use a foam containing a group of chemicals known as PFAS would be required to report its use within 48 hours of ending a fire under legislation sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The bill won unanimous approval from the Michigan House Tuesday. It would mandate that fire chiefs report incidents in which PFAS-containing firefighting foams are used to Michigan’s pollution emergency alert system. The state environmental department would have to accept the foam concentrate free of charge and properly dispose of it - contingent on the Legislature allocating money to cover program costs.

