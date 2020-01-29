Bill proposed to save lemonade stands

Only 14 states allow lemonade stands without permits currently, but legislation in Maryland could help kids stay in business.

There's nothing more cute than a lemonade stand and they are often a child's first business venture.

Back in 2011 citing Maryland law, Montgomery County inspectors put the squeeze on Xander Alarie and tried to shut him down.

Xander is now an 8th grader who never forgot the experience.

He said, "I just felt a little discouraged as well as my friend. We just though it would be a nice way to raise money."

What happened to Xander inspired bi-partisan legislation that prohibits a municipality or county from shutting down kid run lemonade stands.

Washington County Republican Delegate Neil Parrott and Harford County Democrat Steve Johnson are bill sponsors.

Delegate Neil Parrot said, "Stand for children. And stand to allow them to have lemonade stands and sell things from their own property."

Delegate Steve Johnson said, "We want to say to them, it's safe to be able to sell lemonade. Its safe to sell it from your own house to become a young entrepreneur and try to do things to help you learn."

The lawmakers say lemonade stands can help teach kids how to count change, engage with people, and how to make a profit.

Delegate Susan McComas said, "Shameful and sad that we are over-regulating. My goodness, a lemonade stand run by children."

John Conacario said, "To be quite candid, Xander was lucky he was only hit with a $500 fine. Under Maryland law he could have gone to jail."

The bill is limited in scope. You must be under 18 and the stand must be on your own property. It gives kids space to be mini-business people and enjoy a childhood pastime.

Currently, Michigan is one of the states that doesn't allow lemonade stands without a permit.

The 14 states that do are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Utah,

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.