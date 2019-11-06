Bill lets college athletes make money

Two former college athletes, in the state legislature, say it's time for student-athletes in Michigan to have the same right to make money as everyone else.

Republican Brandt Iden and Democrat Joe Tate are introducing a bill allowing student athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness.

Right now the NCAA bans someone like Cassius Winston from getting paid to sign autographs or appear in a commercial.

Representative Tate, a former MSU football star says it's a matter of treating athletes fairly.

"There's been again a lot of resources poured into intercollegiate athletics a lot of people profiting off of it which is not a bad thing, but we want to ensure that student athletes are able to get their fair share of that."

Representative Tate also introduced a separate bill allowing student athletes to sign with an agent.

The legislation would not let universities pay their players,

California recently passed a similar law that takes effect in 2023.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

