Bill introduced to keep dogs safe in extreme weather

A Michigan state representative is looking out for dogs in his new bill.

State Representative Darrin Camilleri introduced House Bill 5577 to protect Michigan dogs during periods of extreme weather, according to a statement sent to News 10.

The statement said the bill would prohibit dogs from being tied up and left outside for more than 30 minutes when temperatures exceed 90 degrees or fall below 32 degrees.

"In the freezing winter months, we hear too often of unnecessary deaths when dogs are left outside,” said Camilleri. “Unlike many other states, Michigan doesn’t have any laws to prevent pets from being left out in extreme conditions, and this bill would finally address this issue and add much-needed protections for defenseless animals across our state.”

At this time there are no laws in the state of Michigan preventing owners from leaving dogs outside in extreme temperatures, but states like Nevada, Connecticut, Delaware, Main, Texas, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts all have specific weather-related statuses.

The statement said House Bill 5577 is similar to the Libre's Law in Pennsylvania, which protects dogs in dangerous weather conditions.

