Bill could make selling products that contain vitamin E a misdemeanor

Michigan is one step closer to banning vitamin E acetate in vape products.

The CDC recently said vitamin e acetate played a factor in many of the vaping deaths across the country.

In early January the total count of lung injury victims was more than 2,600 people nationwide and 57 people have died from the injury.

The State House of Representatives is now reviewing bills that would make processing and selling marijuana or tobacco products with vitamin E acetate a misdemeanor.

That misdemeanor could be punishable by up to $10,000 in fines.

