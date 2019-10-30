Bill aimed to reduce wait times at Secretary of State

There's a new proposal at the Capitol that would allow you to have more options to do business with the Secretary of State.

Legislation proposed in the House would allow certain financial institutions in the state to provide some Secretary of State driver-related services.

The bill's sponsor wants to shorten lines at the Secretary of State offices and give drivers the chance to conduct state business outside of the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. window.

"If you look at the economic effect of the long lines at the Michigan Secretary of State offices, it is like we already have passed a 5 cent per gallon gas tax," said HB5171 sponsor Rep. Matt Maddock (R-44). "It does not have to be this way. Services that taxpayers need, due to our own state regulations, should be provided quickly, and either online or at a location convenient.”

The proposed bill has 21 Michigan House co-sponsors, according to a press release.

The release states if the bill passes, it would make life easier for over 7 million Michigan drivers.

“Taxpayers routinely do their banking, order food or buy merchandise by simply using their cell phone. They do these things 24 hours a day and seven days a week," Maddock said. “Yet when dealing with their own state government, our citizens must often go to an inconvenient location, make an appointment weeks in advance, or stand in a long line---lines that only have gotten longer lately. And they usually can only stand in line between 9 and 5 from Monday through Friday. Government shouldn't be this painful."

