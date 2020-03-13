Bill Gates stepping down from board positions

Bill Gates, the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft, announced his plans to step down from the company's board on Friday. He will also step down from his role on the board of real-estate company Berkshire Hathaway.

Gates said in a Linked-In post that he will focus his time and efforts on some of the "world's greatest challenges," such as global health, education, and climate change.

In his statement, Gates said he will continue to be involved with Microsoft, coordinating with the company's technical leaders.

