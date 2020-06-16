Biles Identifies herself as part of the Nassar lawsuit

America's most decorated and famous gymnast is now a plaintiff in a lawsuit.

Simone Biles has identified herself for the first time as one of the plaintiffs suing USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Biles, several former Olympians, and about 140 other sexual assault victims of former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar filed a motion "seeking the testimony of current and former Olympic officials."

The motion was filed in Indianapolis, IN.

Biles released a statement in 2018 that she had been sexually assaulted by Nassar.

The 23-year-old from Spring, Texas, intends to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan next summer.

