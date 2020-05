A bicyclist is in serious condition following a hit-and-run on Lansing's eastside.

The Lansing Police Department says it happened on Kalamazoo Street and Clemens Avenue on Sunday, May 24 around 10 p.m.

LPD says the investigation is still underway.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.