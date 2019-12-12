Biggby Coffee's first store is on the move

The Biggby Coffee franchise’s first store is on the move, but won’t be moving far.

Biggby’s “Store 1,” located at 207 W. Grand River Ave. in East Lansing, is expected to relocate to an existing building at 300 W. Grand River by mid-January.

The new location is directly across the street and is expected to include a drive-thru.

Biggby is an East Lansing-based company that’s operated at its current Grand River location for 24 years, according to a news release.

In an effort to preserve memories, Biggby employees ask customers and former employees to share their memories about the store.

They are encouraged to write notes on sheets of paper at the store before it closes.

The company is hosting a photo contest at the store that runs until Saturday, according to a news release.

For contest information, visit facebook.com/BiggbyCoffeeGrandRiverAve.

Biggby’s founders started the company in 1995 with its East Lansing store under the name Beaner’s. Beaner’s was rebranded as Biggby in 2007 and now has more than 200 Biggby locations throughout the U.S., primarily in the Midwest.

